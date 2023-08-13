Hyderabad: Commissioner urges motorists to slow down at Pelican signals

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Saturday urged motorists to slow down and halt at pelican signals around the city to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

He asked vehicle drivers to cooperate with the traffic wardens who operate the pelican signals for pedestrians.

“I appeal to all my friends to please cooperate with our traffic wardens appointed at pelican signals. They are ensuring the crossing of roads by hapless pedestrians. As u all know, Hyderabad is not so friendly towards pedestrians and there are no proper footpaths. This is an attempt to ensure some facility and safety for those who want to cross the roads. Of late, reports are being received that motorists are not obeying even these traffic wardens! Come on guys, we can do better! Let’s not be in such a hurry,” he said.

I appeal to all my friends to please cooperate with our traffic wardens appointed at pelican signals.

They are ensuring the crossing of roads by hapless pedestrians. As u all know , Hyderabad is not so friendly towards pedestrians and there are no proper footpaths . This is an… https://t.co/FfFf63CCKB — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) August 12, 2023

This comes after several complaints online that motorists are not slowing down and halting at the pelican signals leading to difficulty for walkers while crossing busy roads.

A pelican crossing, also known as a pelican crossing (Pedestrian Light Controlled), is a form of pedestrian crossing with traffic lights for both pedestrians and vehicle traffic, operated by pedestrian call buttons, with the walk signal right across the road from the pedestrian.

30 pelican traffic signals were launched by the city police in collaboration with the Safe City project in May 2023 with the view of making it safer for pedestrians to cross busy roads.