Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar cautions against fake doctors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, August 27, urged the public to stay away from unqualified and fake doctors, cautioning that approaching them endangers their lives.

In a video message, the Commissioner said, “Don’t fall prey to quacks. Stay vigilant against quacks who are endangering people’s lives and the medical profession.”

Sajjanar assured that the Hyderabad Police, committed to safeguarding public health, are already cracking down heavily on adulterated food and now also on fake doctors.

“We have recently initiated special surveillance against quacks in the city who are playing with people’s lives. We have identified 12 such individuals and taken legal action against them,” the Commissioner said.

Sajjanar cautioned that quacks lack medical knowledge and continue to pose as doctors. “They put patients’ health at grave risk by indiscriminately administering antibiotics, steroids and medications for blood pressure and diabetes, as well as injections and intravenous (IV) fluids,” he said.

Verify before you go, says Sajjanar

He said that the prescriptions given by quacks contain medicines that cause damage to patients’ lungs, hearts and kidneys. He urged patients to check if the clinic or hospital prominently displays an official registration certificate issued by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) at the reception.

Additionally, the doctors’ nameplates must clearly display their names and educational qualifications, along with the registration number assigned by the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

The Commissioner asked people to visit onlinetsmc.in and use the doctor search feature to get details about the medical practitioners. “If the details do not appear there, you should recognise them as a fake doctor,” he added.

Sajjanar urged people to report the quacks to the nearest police station or dial 112 for help.

6 fake doctors in Secunderabad arrested

Sajjanar’s warning comes two days after six quacks, posing as qualified doctors and running unauthorised clinics across the Secunderabad zone, were apprehended, with police seizing fake medical certificates, expired medicines, injections and other equipment used to treat unsuspecting patients.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone, along with the Ramgopalpet, Chilkalguda, OU City and Domalguda police stations, carried out raids at multiple clinics based on credible information, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath.

The accused allegedly administered IV saline, glucose and injections to patients while falsely presenting themselves as qualified practitioners, endangering their health and safety for illegal financial gain.