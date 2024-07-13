Hyderabad commissioner visits Bibi ka Alawa ahead of Ashura

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials of the Hyderabad city police visited Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura on Saturday, June 13.

The Hyderabad police commissioner along with additional commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, traffic additional commissioner Vishwa Prasad, south zone DCP Sneha Mehra and other senior officials of the city police paid their respect to the Bibi ka Alam.

Reddy also presented an offering at the Alawa and sought blessings.

Speaking to the media he said that arrangements are being made on the ground for the smooth conduct of the procession that will take place on Ashura, Wednesday, July 17.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy along with other senior officials visited Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura. pic.twitter.com/y4Bn3Bu7fF — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) July 13, 2024

Bibi-ka-Alawa at Dabeerpura in Hyderabad’s Old City is named after Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatima. The Ashurkhana hosts the Bibi ka Alam, for devotees to pay their respects, for the first 10 days of Muharram.

This practice dates back to the Qutb Shahi period. The Alam (standard) contains a piece of the wooden plank on which Bibi Fatima was given final ablution before the burial. The relic reached Golconda all the way from Karbala in Iraq during the reign of Golconda King Abdullah Qutb Shah.

Shia Muslims, consider the month of Muharram as auspicious. They observe mourning to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet, on the tenth day of the month.

On the day the devotees in Hyderabad hold the annual procession to mourn the sacrifice by reciting eulogies, among various other practices.

The procession will start from Bibi ka Alawa-e-bibi, Dabeerpura and end at Chaderghat after passing through Charminar.

Believers across the world visit Ashurkhanas to pay their homage to Imam Hussain’s sacrifice in the battle of Karbala.