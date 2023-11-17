Hyderabad: Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis championships to begin on Nov 18

With a prize pool of 25,000 dollars, the competition will feature players who dominated the sport during their golden years.

Table Tennis (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championships 2023 is set to begin on Sunday, November 18 in Hyderabad.

This championship is particularly for seniors and veterans (40-44 years to 80+). Hosted by Firefox Sports & Resorts in Hyderabad, the event will be held for four days in Moinabad.

Under the auspices of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), the tournament promises a captivating blend of international sporting spirit and local hospitality.

With a prize pool of 25,000 dollars, the competition will showcase battles in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. These categories will feature players who dominated the sport during their golden years.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive 500 dollars while the winners of doubles and mixed doubles winners will take home 300 dollars.

Open to players aged over 40, the competitions will feature a variety of age-group classifications, ranging from players from many of the Federation’s 72 member nations will gather at Firefox Sports & Resorts to participate in the event.

