Hyderabad: Commuter irked at evening traffic jams in city

Hyderabad: Frustration has been mounting among commuters as evening traffic snarls plague the Falaknuma-Shalibanda road. After 8 pm, bumper-to-bumper congestion reigns, with no traffic police in sight to manage the chaos.

Yaser Arafath, a private employee, often encounters the gridlock near Shah Ghouse Hotel after returning from his office at Ameerpet. He laments the absence of traffic police to control the regular evening traffic mayhem, saying, “There is bumper-to-bumper traffic, but no policeman to regulate it. Once in a while, some local people regulate the traffic, else it is a tough job to drive through.”

Taqiuddin, a school principal, highlights the challenges at Engine Bowli junction, where TSRTC buses bound for Falaknuma depot often create bottlenecks. He has urged traffic police or local authorities to manage the intersection, stating, “Traffic police or local civil policemen should man the junction and regulate traffic. Pushcarts occupy half of the road, further aggravating the problem.”

The situation worsens after 9 pm, with the Falaknuma Rail over Bridge becoming a chokepoint. Traffic police presence dwindles after 8 pm, leaving commuters grappling with heavy traffic jams, especially after 10 pm.

Frustrated residents have been calling on traffic police to deploy mobile teams to clear road obstacles, particularly the pushcarts and parked auto rickshaws.