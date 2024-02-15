Hyderabad: Complaint against BJP leader for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against a BJP leader at Kamatipura police station for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The victim approached the local police and lodged a complaint following which the police sent her to Bharosa centre for medical examination and to record her statement.

The local BJP functionary who previously contested the corporator elections was detained by the police and is being questioned.

The police will finalize the case based on the statement of the victim before the designated woman officer.