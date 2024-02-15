Hyderabad: Complaint against BJP leader for sexually assaulting minor

The local BJP functionary who previously contested the corporator elections was detained by the police and is being questioned.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2024 4:43 pm IST
sexual assault
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against a BJP leader at Kamatipura police station for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The victim approached the local police and lodged a complaint following which the police sent her to Bharosa centre for medical examination and to record her statement.

The local BJP functionary who previously contested the corporator elections was detained by the police and is being questioned.

MS Education Academy

The police will finalize the case based on the statement of the victim before the designated woman officer.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2024 4:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button