Hyderabad: Complaint filed against ex AP CM Jagan over Tirupati laddu row

Hyderabad: A city-based advocate, K Karuna Sagar, has filed a complaint at the Saidabad police station against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, Board members, and officials.

The complaint alleged that they allowed the use of low-quality ghee mixed with animal fat in the sacred Tirupati laddu prasadam.

In his complaint, Karuna Sagar, a practicing High Court advocate, stated that the laddu prasadam offering has been an integral part of the faith of Hindus for 300 years and symbolizes divine blessing.

He expressed shock upon seeing the lab test report from NDDB CALF Ltd, which “confirmed” the use of ghee with animal fat in the preparation of the world-famous Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

The advocate’s complaint comes amid growing concerns from devotees regarding the quality of ghee used in the Tirupati laddu prasadam. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reassured that the sanctity of the sacred offering has been restored.

The controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, animal fat was used to prepare the laddu prasadam at Tirumala.

The YSRCP, however, dismissed the issue as “diversion politics” and labeled it a “fabricated story”.

The central government has requested a report from the Andhra Pradesh government and assured appropriate action following its review. Union food minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

He urged the police to investigate the situation and take appropriate action against former Jagan Mohan Reddy and others involved, as such practices “offend” the religious sentiments of Hindus.