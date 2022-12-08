Hyderabad: Complaint filed against GHMC at NHRC over open drains

Hyderabad: An IT professional from Nadeem Colony at a Tolichowki, filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after many of his complaints regarding garbage dumping and nalas and open drains fell on deaf ears at the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the complainant, Syed Suhaib Ahmed, the stench from the open drain is very dangerous. He added that in spite of repeated complaints, GHMC officials did not respond.

🧵 Dear @CommissionrGHMC, It is most respectfully submitted that, We the residents of Nadeem Colony had raised the issue of insanitary conditions prevailing in the colony causing health issues with @India_NHRC as no action is being taken by @GHMCOnline! Pics of email attached.1/n pic.twitter.com/vF8AmAaFn6 — Syed Suhaib Ahmed (@SYEDSUHAIB) December 6, 2022

“This issue has persisted for so long and multiple complaints to the local representatives and the GHMC officials were sent in the past. But no action was taken so far. Hence I decided to approach the NHRC,” Syed said in his complaint.

The complaint states that things went out of control when a nala suddenly turned open in one stretch and the grilled mesh, which used to protect people from falling into the nala, broke.

Syed said that during the monsoons, the whole area gets flooded and rescue teams are sent for evacuating people.

“During rains, the roads turn into running streams. The water is deep to the waist level that vehicles can easily get stuck leaving people stuck for hours. The drain needs to be widened and diverted before a huge calamity happens,” Syed warns.