Hyderabad: Concerns raised over unequal distribution of 2BHK flats to Muslims

Hyderabad: The state government’s distribution of double bedroom flats has come under scrutiny for allegedly showing inequality towards Muslims, with concerns arising that their representation in the allocation process is not proportionate to their population. As a result of repeated complaints and growing criticism, demands have been made for a fair distribution of flats to Muslims in the upcoming phases of the 2BHK housing scheme.

The criticism centers around the perceived lack of proportional allocation of double bedroom flats to Muslims. Critics argue that the distribution process needs to ensure that Muslims are allotted a share corresponding to their population before the draw of lots takes place for the flats. The distribution of double bedroom flats constructed within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits is scheduled to commence from September 2, as announced by the state government.

During the previous monsoon session of the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Leader of the House, had called on the State Government to address this issue and guarantee that 12 percent of the promised houses under the double bedroom housing scheme are designated for Muslims.

According to an activist Sanaullah, the district collectors have been instructed to ensure that 10 percent of the selected applicants for the double bedroom scheme are Muslims. However, if no Muslim applicant’s name is drawn in the lottery, it seems that Muslim beneficiaries are excluded altogether from the allotment.

Critics suggest that a more equitable approach would be to conduct a separate draw of lots specifically for the allocated percentage of flats for Muslims, ensuring that the designated flats are entirely provided to Muslim beneficiaries. This approach could potentially lead to an increase in the number and percentage of Muslim applicants benefiting from the scheme.

Critics argue that the current distribution process, which doesn’t guarantee Muslim representation due to their absence in the general category lottery, hampers the intended goal of providing housing benefits to the Muslim population in proportion to their demographic presence.