Hyderabad: ‘Conduct caste census right away’, says Hanumantha Rao to Centre

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has requested the Center take immediate action to carry out the nation’s caste census.

Hanumantha Rao said on Wednesday during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were not receiving their fair share of reservations in employment, education, and government programs because of a lack of data.

He stated that neither the caste census nor the creation of a national OBC policy statement is of relevance to the Centre. The senior Congress leader alleged that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of commitment to the welfare of OBCs, he has not yet taken any action on their behalf.

“The PM has done little for OBC people, except appointing 27 OBC MPs to his cabinet. OBC MPs received cabinet positions. He questioned, “What about the common man?”

Rao urged the Center to give the backward-class communities reservations in promotions, remove the creamy layer, lift the current cap of 50 percent on reserves, and expand BC reservations by population density.