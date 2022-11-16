Telangana: Jockey to set up manufacturing units in Mulugu, Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday signed a deal with Page Industries, makers of Jockey Brand of innerwear, to set up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu.

The setting up of factories will create over 7000 jobs and produce one crore garments, said KTR in a statement on Twitter.

Also Read Hyderabad: Telangana govt to develop 104 link roads for ULBs

“Delighted to share that popular innerwear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu, producing 1crore garments creating 7000 jobs in the State, ” he announced on Twitter.

Delighted to share that popular inner wear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam & Mulugu, producing 1 Cr garments creating 7000 jobs in the state



Hearty Welcome & best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana 👍 pic.twitter.com/HAHGtqy3jx — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 16, 2022

Apart from the newest addition, several big names have invested in Telangana’s textile and garment industry including Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles, and Welspun among others.