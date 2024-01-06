Hyderabad: Congress, AIMIM workers face off at Tappachabutra

The police swung into action and formed a human wall and prevented a clash. The police dispersed workers of both parties who raised slogans against each other.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th January 2024 6:47 pm IST
Congress leader Feroz Khan at Praja Palana centre in Tappachabutra.

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed at Tappachabutra when workers of the Congress party and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had a face-off during the Praja Palana program on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The situation was brought under control due to police intervention.

The incident occurred when Congress leader Feroz Khan went to visit a Praja Palana center and some AIMIM workers objected to his visit.

MS Education Academy

Intense arguments took place between both groups. The police swung into action and formed a human wall and prevented a clash. The police dispersed workers of both parties who raised slogans against each other.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th January 2024 6:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button