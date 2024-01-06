Hyderabad: Congress, AIMIM workers face off at Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed at Tappachabutra when workers of the Congress party and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had a face-off during the Praja Palana program on Saturday.

The situation was brought under control due to police intervention.

The incident occurred when Congress leader Feroz Khan went to visit a Praja Palana center and some AIMIM workers objected to his visit.

Tension prevailed at Tappachabutra when workers of Congress party and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen had a face off during the Praja Palana program on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Df0GADAGgu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 6, 2024

Intense arguments took place between both groups. The police swung into action and formed a human wall and prevented a clash. The police dispersed workers of both parties who raised slogans against each other.