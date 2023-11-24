Hyderabad: Congress, BRS workers clash near Sanathnagar mosque

Hyderabad: Tension gripped parts of Sanathnagar on Friday afternoon after leaders from various political parties faced off outside mosques, where they were visiting to reach out to the Muslim community.

Supporters of state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Congress leader Pawan Khera — both of whom were visiting Jamia Masjid in Sanathnagar — also got involved in a scuffle due to which tension erupted in the area.

Police personnel soon reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control. However, police refrained from calling it a political tussle

Speaking to Saisat.com, Sanathnagar inspector, G Balraju, said that an argument erupted between supporters of Congress and BRS after Friday prayer.

“It happened after the locals had invited the leaders of both parties to meet them. During the event, a minor boy tried entering the mosque holding a Congress pamphlet to which the BRS supporters objected,” he said.

A verbal fight broke out between the two groups following which the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.