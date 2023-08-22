Hyderabad: Congress demands action against Meerpet gang-rape accused

The accused were reportedly under the influence of marijuana.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders staged a protest at LB Nagar after a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by four men in front of her brother, in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet PS.

They sat on the main road demanding strict action against the accused who were arrested and taken into custody by the Meerpet police.

They sloganeered for justice while raising placards that read “Save LB Nagar, stop ganja, stop drugs, remove belt shops.”

Minor raped at knife-point

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at knife-point. The accused were reportedly under the influence of marijuana.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl belonging to Lal Darwaja had recently come to a colony in Meerpet after her parents passed away.

She was working at a garment shop in Dilsuknagar, while her younger brother was working at a flexi store.

At around 9 am on Monday, when the girl was at home with her brother and three other children, a gang of eight, under the influence of alcohol, broke into the house and took her to the third floor of the building.

Three of the accused assaulted her in the presence of others. However, the victim’s sister learned about the incident and immediately reported it to the police.

Meerpet police registered a case, arrested four accused and started a search for the remaining suspects.

The incident has caused an uproar and concern among the locals who expressed their anger over the repeated rape cases, despite strict laws and police protection.

They staged a protest at Meerpet demanding justice for the victim.

