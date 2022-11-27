Hyderabad: Congress holds seminar to celebrate constitution day at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday held a seminar on the occasion of Constitution Day at Gandhi Bhavan here. Party working president Mahesh Kumar Goud presided over the seminar. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was the chief guest.

Speaking on occasion, Vikramarka said there was no freedom in the country and added that the BJP government at the Centre was filing false cases against all those, who are questioning its anti-people policies. He said all the countries were looking towards India and added that power was transferred to different political parties, thanks to the Indian Constitution.

He said the constitution had given equal social rights to the citizens of the country. He said Congress had implemented several programs like nationalisation of banks and 20-point formula.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the BJP was trying to change the Constitution in order to introduce manuvaada in the country. Taking a jibe at industrialist Goutam Adani, he said a small industrialist like Adani had now become world’s one of the richest persons in BJP’s eight year rule. He asked the party workers to go to people and explain them about the anti- people policies of the Central government.