Hyderabad: Congress leader files complaint against Bairi Naresh

It is to be noted that Bairi Naresh is the president of Bharatiya Nastika Samajam (Indian Atheist Society).

Published: 31st December 2022 6:36 pm IST
Feroz Khan

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader Feroz Khan on Saturday filed a complaint against Dalit leader Bairi Naresh for his alleged remarks over Hindu gods.

The complaint was filed at the Nampally police station. Following the complaint, Khan interacted with the media and said, “I have filed the complaint against a person named Naresh who has made derogatory remarks against lord Ayaapa and the Deeksha.”

Khan further said that the nation’s integrity and secularism must not be harmed.

It is to be noted that Bairi Naresh is the president of Bharatiya Nastika Samajam (Indian Atheist Society). The man was booked on Friday for his remarks on Shiva, and Vishnu at a public meeting. On Saturday, the Telangana police arrested him from Hanamkonda in connection with the case.

