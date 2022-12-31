Police arrest atheist Naresh for derogatory comments against Hindu deities

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Saturday arrested atheist Bairi Naresh for alleged derogatory remarks against lord Ayyappa and other Hindu deities.

Police arrested the Bharata Nasthika Samajam state president in Hanamkonda district following state-wide protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Cases were booked against Naresh at various police stations in the state on complaints by the devotees.

Hyderabad police’s cyber crime cell had also booked Naresh for allegedly making derogatory statements.

Cases were booked against him under sections 153A, 295A, 208 and 505 (2) of the IPC at various police stations in the state.

At a meeting of Dalit groups in Kodangal two days ago, he had allegedly spoken ill about the birth of Lord Ayyappa and also made derogatory remarks against deities Shiva and Vishnu.

The video of his remarks had gone viral on social media triggering the protests.

Actor and BJP leader Karate Kalyani had also lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that it has become a fashion to disgrace Hindu Gods for publicity and demanded strict action against Naresh for hurting religious sentiments.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay slammed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and demanded action against the offender.

He said that anybody can abuse Hindu Gods in Telangana and get exonerated as the Chief Minister encourages blasphemy without taking any action.

“KCR claims to be True Hindu & his Hinduvta is real BUT so far what action is taken on insults against Gods Vishnu, Shiva & Ayyappa done in Kodangal?” he said in a tweet.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS government gave security to Munawar Faruqui, who insulted goddess Seethamma, permission to others to hold meetings and make derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa’s birth.

BJP MLA Raja Singh also questioned the police for not taking action against Naresh even after two days after the incident.