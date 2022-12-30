Hyderabad: Dalit leader booked for ‘abusing’ lord Ayyappa

Hyderabad: The city police’s cyber crime cell here booked a case against Bairi Naresh, Dalit leader and head of ‘Bharata Nasthika Samajam’ for allegedly passing derogatory statements against Hindu religious figures Lord Ayyappa, Shiva, and Vishnu at a public meeting.

The case has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At a meeting of several Dalit groups, Naresh allegedly spoke ill about the birth of lord Ayyappa and made other derogatory remarks.

Soon after the video went viral on social media platforms, protests were held in Hyderabad and several devotees of Lord Ayyappa approached the city police demanding action against Naresh.

Also Read Rajanna Sircilla kidnapping staged; abductee marries Dalit lover

The complaint was lodged by a woman named Karate Kalyani who said “It has become a fashion to disgrace Hindu Gods for publicity and demanded strict action against Naresh for hurting sentiments of Hindus.” She alleged that the comments were passed with the intention to “deeply hurt” the sentiments of Hindus.

Naresh was caught and manhandled by the Ayyappa devotees in Hyderabad as well. The police rescued him eventually. After his video went viral, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Bandi Sanjay blasted the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He demanded action to be taken against the “offender”.