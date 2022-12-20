Rajanna Sircilla kidnapping staged; abductee marries Dalit lover

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the girl kidnapped in Sircilla by unidentified men, released a video on social media within a few hours of her abduction.

In the video, the woman, who is now 18 years old, is seen in a wedding attire alongside her husband.



She says that she was in love with the man for four years. However, as per media reports, her parents were against the idea of them getting married. They argued earlier that she was a minor and also took issue with the boy belonging to the Dalit community.

“We have been in love for four years and tried to get married a year ago. As I was a minor, the marriage was void. Hence we got married again now,” said the woman. She further clarified that she was taken away with her consent and no body pressured her into eloping.

The girl stated that they planned to take this drastic step in order to be together adding that she had resisted the abduction due to mistaken identity.

Big Twist in #Sircilla 'kidnapping' case- girl says entire thing was pre-planned & that she had only called her boyfriend(named as accused) to elope



"We got married a year ago, since I was a minor back then, my parents didn't accept & filed a case against my husband"

Background of the kidnapping case

A CCTV footage went viral on Tuesday which showed unidentified men kidnapping a girl in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district.

The incident occurred in Moodepalle village of Chandurthi Mandal.

In the footage, one of the kidnappers, who had tied a cloth to hide his face, is seen dragging the girl towards the car and pushing her into the rear seat of the vehicle.



The girl’s father who came to her rescue was pushed aside by the kidnappers, who then sped away with the victim.



The girl’s family members suspect the involvement of one K John, a youngster from the same village. The villagers also suspected that the accused was the same person who has eloped with the girl a year ago.

As her parents claimed that she was a minor, the police booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, based on a complaint by the girl’s family and soon initiated searches.