Hyderabad: Congress leaders protest ‘unlawful’ arrest of party leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana congress leaders protested at Gandhi Bhavan over the ‘unlawful’ detention of Congress Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu for a derogatory social media post against Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao.

Congress leaders said that Sunil Kanugolu was detained by the Cyberabad Police and also conducted searches at his office, seized computers, and arrested 5 others, congress workers, in the office without issuing notices to them.

In view of the call given by the opposition party for protest in all Mandal headquarters, police made a preventive arrest of the leaders.

The Congress had called upon the cadres to stage protests in all Mandal headquarters and set afire effigies of the chief minister in protest against the police raid on the party war room in Hyderabad.

Senior leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, S. Harivardan Reddy, and Rohin Reddy were kept under house arrest.

Congress MP and in charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore alleged that the Telangana Congress war room headed by Sunil was raided. He alleged that five of the professional partners were arrested illegally without FIR. He claimed that police took away 50 computers and data was stolen.

Tagore posted on Twitter the controversial posts for which the war room was raided. He dared Telangana chief minister to arrest him.

State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said that Cyber police terrorising the staff at the Congress war room clearly indicates how terrified KCR is of Congress. He said it was an irony that KCR, his son and his daughter have all been preaching about democracy and freedom of speech in recent times.

At Gandhi bhavan, the Congress asked they wanted to know who the complainants were and insisted the police produce the FIRs, MLA Jagga Reddy along with other congress leaders protested against the government.