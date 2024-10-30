Hyderabad: Congress meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan today

Hyderabad: A pivotal meeting to discuss the upcoming caste census will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, led by TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, along with key leaders including AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are expected to attend the meeting.

Caste census survey from Nov 6

The Telangana government has decided to initiate the caste enumeration process starting November 6, deploying approximately 80,000 officials to ensure thorough implementation.

During the meeting, party leaders will discuss the logistics and strategies for effectively conducting the census. The focus will be on gathering comprehensive data regarding various communities in the state, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC).

This data is crucial for assessing socio-economic and political conditions, which will ultimately inform government welfare schemes aimed at promoting inclusivity and social equality.

Caste census survey

The caste census survey will consist of 75 questions divided into two parts. Part 1 will collect personal details such as religion, social category, income, and benefits received from government programs. Part 2 will gather information on loans, livestock ownership, property details, and household specifics.

Each enumerator will be assigned to around 150 households, with an estimated 1,400 to 1,450 enumerators needed across districts. Supervisors will oversee groups of enumerators to ensure accurate data collection.

Training for enumerators is set to conclude by Wednesday, October 30, with the survey scheduled to commence after the Diwali festival.

The government aims to complete the survey by the end of December. This initiative is seen as essential for providing insights into the economic and social status of various communities in Telangana.

The collected data will guide future welfare programs and address demands for reservations in local bodies based on caste demographics.