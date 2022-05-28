Hyderabad: Congress protests at Salar Jung museum over Savarkar’s portrait

Hyderabad: The youth wing of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday protested in front of the Salar Jung museum on the issue that while a photo of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was not present in the museum, the photo of RSS founder VD Savarkar is under display.

Motha Rohit, president of the TPCC youth wing said, “It is an insult to the 130 crore citizens of India that as part of ‘Azadi Ek Amrit Mahotsav,’ the photo of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who spent nine years in jail for the country, was not displayed. Instead, a photo of Savarkar, who asked for forgiveness from the British and declared his loyalty to them, has been displayed.”

He further said that the central government has to apologize to the citizens of India and prepare Jawarharlal Nehru’s picture for display at the museum, otherwise “the situation will get very difficult”.

Tried to barge into the @sjmhyd on behalf of @IYCHyderabad and protest against central government for not placing the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru Ji and placing savarkar's photo who has written letters begging for mercy and promised loyalty to the British (1/2)

Earlier, Congress urged the government to replace VD Savarkar’s photo with the photo of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, or the Nizams of Hyderabad.

“Salar Jung was a Prime Minister during the Nizam rule. The Nizam family here had donated several antique pieces. However, the government did not acknowledge it well,” said Osman Mohammed Khan, TPCC organizing secretary.

Salar Jung Museum which is located in Dar-ul-Shifa is one of the national museums of India. At present, the museum is under the control of the central government.