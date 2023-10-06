Hyderabad: Congress VP criticises Election Commission over voter list

He stated final voter list published on October 4 still contains the names of deceased individuals

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th October 2023 1:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: G Niranjan, Senior Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee, has expressed disappointment with the Election Commission’s recent release of the voter list.

He stated that in Indian democracy, elections rely on the Election Commission, but the final voter list published on October 4 still contains the names of deceased individuals and those who have moved.

At a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, G Niranjan displayed the final voter list to journalists, highlighting numerous inaccuracies. The list includes names and photos of individuals who have passed away.

Additionally, house numbers are listed in a way that does not correspond to neighbouring houses, causing confusion for voters. Niranjan criticized the Election Commission for these errors and irregularities, suggesting incompetence on their part.

In response to these issues, Congress Vice President G Niranjan has instructed district Congress committee presidents to collect details related to errors, incorrect registrations, or name deletions in the voter list and forward them to the president’s office at Gandhi Bhavan.

The Congress party intends to take legal action against the Election Commission for these mistakes and their negligence.

