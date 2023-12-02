Hyderabad: Congress worker booked for threatening to remove masjid loudspeakers

Hyderabad: A Congress worker was booked by the Madhuranagar police for allegedly threatening to remove loud speakers from mosques in his locality.

The accused, Manoj Yadav, a local Congress worker was travelling on a two-wheeler at Yellareddyguda when he stopped and asked a man, Muneer, to remove the car parked in front of his house. He accused Muneer of being an ‘agent’ of BRS and said he knew whom he had voted for.

“An argument took place between Manoj and Muneer, during which Manoj threatened to remove the loudspeakers from mosques situated at Imamguda and Kapthanguda localities of Maheswaram. He further threatened them, saying Congress was coming to power on December 3 and he would do what he had said,” the FIR stated.

The Madhuranagar police booked a case against Manoj Kumar under Section 153A, 295A and 506 of Indian Penal Code, and further investigations are underway.

Mild tension prevailed in the area when members Muslim community gathered following the ruckus created by Manoj Yadav. The police reached and dispersed the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge.