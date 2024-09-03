Hyderabad: Conman arrested in Gandipet for duping jewellers

The estimated total value of the jewellery stolen by Suman is approximately Rs. 2 crores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd September 2024 10:18 am IST
Telangana CID arrest 2 medical practitioners in CMRF scam case
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Rajendranagar Team and Narsingi Police have arrested Gunti Suman aged 43, a businessman from Gandipet, Rangareddy district.

Suman is accused of cheating multiple jewellery shop owners across Hyderabad and has been linked to several cases.

The police seized stolen jewellery worth Rs. 84 lakhs, which included three diamond necklaces weighing around 488.939 grams, three gold and diamond bangles weighing 86.550 grams, and one gold necklace weighing 161 grams.

The estimated total value of the jewellery stolen by Suman is approximately Rs. 2 crores.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd September 2024 10:18 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button