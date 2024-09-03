Hyderabad: Conman arrested in Gandipet for duping jewellers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Rajendranagar Team and Narsingi Police have arrested Gunti Suman aged 43, a businessman from Gandipet, Rangareddy district.

Suman is accused of cheating multiple jewellery shop owners across Hyderabad and has been linked to several cases.

The police seized stolen jewellery worth Rs. 84 lakhs, which included three diamond necklaces weighing around 488.939 grams, three gold and diamond bangles weighing 86.550 grams, and one gold necklace weighing 161 grams.

The estimated total value of the jewellery stolen by Suman is approximately Rs. 2 crores.