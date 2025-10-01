Hyderabad: Constable, family, held for assaulting SC senior citizen

Hyderabad: A constable of the Chikkadpally police station and two of his family members were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community, after she confronted him for letting his dog defecate in front of her house.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 30, in Madannapet. CCTV footage shows the constable’s family brutally beating the victim, Suvarna.

“The cop has been identified as Chandrakant. He, his sister and mother are currently in police custody. We are waiting for the victim’s caste certificate before sending the accused to judicial remand,” South East Zone additional deputy commissioner of police K Sreekanth told Siasat.com.

The visuals went instantly viral on social platforms. Internet users expressed shock and demanded an immediate suspension of the constable.

