Hyderabad police arrest domestic help for theft, retrieve gold items

Gold bangles, chain, bracelets, rings and necklaces were among the stolen items totalling at Rs. 8.75 lakhs, weighing 178 grams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2025 9:54 pm IST
Hyderabad police recovers stolen gold jewelry
Goshamahal police recovers stolen gold jewelry

Hyderabad: The city police here apprehended a house help with stolen property worth Rs. 8.7 lakhs on Monday under Goshamahal limits.

A total of seven gold items were seized from Nandini Kamble (27) after the Hyderabad police lodged a case after receiving a complaint on September 29 from Gurmeet Singh in Begum Bazar.

Gold bangles, chain, bracelets, rings and necklaces were among the stolen items totalling at Rs. 8.75 lakhs, weighing 178 grams.

Memory Khan Seminar

Following the complaint, the suspect was closely monitored by the authorities after which she was caught with the stolen items on her. The Goshamahal police registered a case under section 306 of BNS.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2025 9:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button