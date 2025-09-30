Hyderabad police arrest domestic help for theft, retrieve gold items

Hyderabad: The city police here apprehended a house help with stolen property worth Rs. 8.7 lakhs on Monday under Goshamahal limits.

A total of seven gold items were seized from Nandini Kamble (27) after the Hyderabad police lodged a case after receiving a complaint on September 29 from Gurmeet Singh in Begum Bazar.

Gold bangles, chain, bracelets, rings and necklaces were among the stolen items totalling at Rs. 8.75 lakhs, weighing 178 grams.

Following the complaint, the suspect was closely monitored by the authorities after which she was caught with the stolen items on her. The Goshamahal police registered a case under section 306 of BNS.