Hyderabad maid held for Rs 30-lakh-worth gold jewellery theft

Hyderabad: A maid was caught by Towlichowki police after a complaint was received of the disappearance of 30 tulas of gold, worth Rs 30 lakhs in Hyderabad.

The accused, Sabhia Begum, 36, was apprehended near Om Jewellers in the locality and later confessed during interrogation after the stolen gold ornaments were found in her possession.

A complaint was filed on August 20 by Mir Shafi Ali Khan, after finding out that his mother’s gold went missing.

According to the police, the stolen jewellery weighed approximately 30 tulas (300 grams), which included various gold ornaments, including emerald, ruby and diamond pieces.

A resident of Nizam Colony, Begum worked as a house maid and stole the jewellery to pay her daughter’s pending college fee and remaining debt.