Hyderabad: Constable involved in theft suspended by CV Anand

Hyderabad: A constable from the city police Mekala Eshwar, who was arrested in a theft case by Nalgonda II Town police last month was dismissed from duty by Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday. Further, departmental action was ordered against three police inspectors for extending help to Eshwar.

According to the police department, Eshwar, befriended nine thieves, including three juvenile offenders. Eshwar formed a gang with the nine offenders to commit cell phone thefts in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Miryalaguda and earned money illegally.

Mekala Eshwar, PC 5185 (under suspension) formerly working in Task Force, West Zone was arrested by the Nalgonda police under Sections 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves), 417(punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 379 (punishment for theft), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also booked under Section 83 (2) and Section 87 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

“In Mekala Eshwar’s case, it is not reasonably practicable to conduct a regular departmental due to the serious and sensitive nature of the grievous offences committed by the constable, such an enquiry would be impractical as he may threaten the victims and witnesses. Moreover, the charged officer is involved with gangs and misconduct with children not only in Hyderabad but also in other districts and other states. He has a criminal bent of mind which is amply proved and he can go to any extent to threaten, influence and intimidate the victims and witnesses,” remarked the Commissioner in a press note.

Hyderabad Commissioner said the regular department enquiry may take a long time during which there is likely to be interaction between him and the victims and witnesses which can be intimidating to them. Therefore, there will be no atmosphere to conduct free and fair enquiry.

“It is reasonable to impose a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” on Mekala Eshwar to meet the ends of justice by invoking the provisions of Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India by which justice can also be extended to the victims and their family members,” said Anand.

Anand further remarked that departmental action is also initiated against Inspector Y Ajay Kumar of Shahinayatgunj police station, T Srinath Reddy, Inspector of SR Nagar police station, and Cyberabad Commissionerate Inspector Sai Venkat Kishore.