IIIT Basara student’s suicide note reveals he ended life over OCD

Hyderabad: The suicide note written by the RGUKT-Basara student before he died by suicide on Sunday night, pointed towards depression over Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and also poor performance in academics.

His suicide note read, “I am responsible for my death along with my mental issues, especially OCD. Despite several attempts to come out of this agony, I could not. Since the last year, there has been a lot of inconvenience for me due to this. It is not allowing me to read well and is making me lose interest in my studies. I got very low marks in all examinations. I thought of committing suicide several times. The suicidal tendency was increasing due to OCD.”

Also Read IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus

A Pre-University Course II year student, Bhanu Prasad, from Ranga Reddy district was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday.

Following his suicide, the students’ union staged a protest on Monday demanding action against officials for failing to take steps to prevent suicides by students and to address the challenges of the varsity.

However, police reached the spot and pacified the agitators and registered a case on the incident.



RGUKT vice-chancellor, Prof V Venkataramana termed the suicide of the student as an unfortunate incident and promised students to bring their problems to the notice of the authorities.



He further assured them of taking steps for better education and amenities to be provided to them.