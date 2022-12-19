IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus

Hyderabad: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Telangana’s Nirmal district died by suicide by hanging himself in the campus premises.

On Sunday night, Bhanu Prasad (17) was found hanging at the boy’s hostel on the campus of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basara.

Alerted by the university authorities, police rushed to the scene and after the inquest shifted the body to a government hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Jalalmiyapalle village of Rangareddy district, Bhanu Prasad was a student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year.

Also Read Telangana ahead of other states in higher education: UGC Chairman

The university officials said the student wrote in a suicide note that he is taking his own life due to personal reasons

However, some students alleged that he took extreme steps due to the pressure and strict rules. They staged a protest in front of the administrative office and demanded that the university authorities disclose the suicide note.



Tensions further prevailed at a government hospital in the Nirmal district, as ABVP (All India Student’s Council) activists staged protests following the student suicide. However, they were later detained by police.

Tension prevails at govt hospital in #Nirmal dist, as ABVP activists were stages protest and later detained by police, after a 17 yr old dalit student died by suicide at #IIITBasara campus on Sunday, police purportedly seized a suicide note.#RGUKTBasar #BasarIIIT#Telangana pic.twitter.com/T9ARMUNXs0 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 19, 2022

This is the second student suicide at IIIT Basara in the last four months. In August, Rathod Suresh (19), who was studying the first year of the B. Tech integrated programme, hanged himself.

Hailing from Dichpally in the Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to the drastic step by hanging to the ceiling in his room at his hostel. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay (16), who was studying PUC first year at the institution, committed suicide by jumping off a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl