Hyderabad constable suspended for dereliction of duty, threatens suicide

Hyderabad: A constable working at the Jubilee Hills Zone Women’s police station was suspended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday, March 14, for dereliction of duty, following which the constable reportedly posted a video threatening suicide over harassment from higher-ups.

According to a release by Hyderabad Police, the Constable, M Yadagiri, has a history of being negligent towards his duties. He was frequently absent from roll calls, was found sleeping in the restroom while on duty and wouldn’t follow minimum uniform regulations.

Moreover, he was also found demanding money from the victims who came to the station for counselling, the police alleged.

Following his suspension, the Constable uploaded a video on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and “tried to blackmail officials by saying that he would commit suicide”, the police said, adding that the constable’s allegation regarding harassment from superiors was “fabricated drama.”

Siasat.com was not able to find the video in question.

Also Read Hyderabad: Tappachabutra SHO suspended for negligence in duty

“He is deliberately spreading this misinformation. Yadagiri has a habit of making allegations against the officials whenever he is assigned duties that he does not want to do.” Hyderabad police’s statement read.

Earlier, while Yadagiri was posted at Essar Nagar traffic police station, he was allegedly found collecting money from roadside businesses. When the matter came to light, the then Station House Officer removed him from mobile duty, after which Yadagiri had posted a similar video on social media, police said.

The police also flagged his misconduct at the Moghalpura police station and the Borabanda outpost, saying the officer has repeatedly violated the code of conduct and disciplinary action has been taken against him as per rules.

Police claimed Yadagiri was spreading false propaganda and asked people not to believe his claims aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the officers.