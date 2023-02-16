Hyderabad: Construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba to be completed within 2 months

Hyderabad: The construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba will be completed within two months and the inauguration of this building will also be done soon. Abdul Khayyum Khan, Advisor, Government of Minority Affairs inspects the ongoing final phase repair works in Anees ul-Ghurba building and directed the contractor to ensure early completion.

It is being told that the state government is examining the possibility of inaugurating this building of Anees-ul-Ghurba during the month of Ramadan and it is being said that the state government and Telangana State Waqf Board will soon finalize all the matters regarding the inauguration of the newly constructed building.

The Director, Minority Welfare Department, M.B. Shafiullah, IFS and Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Waqf Board, Syed Khwaja Moinuddin and other concerned officials were also accompanied AK Khan during the inspection.

According to sources, construction work is currently going on in this building and the last phase of work includes dyeing and other works. It is said that during the visit, the officials inspected the ongoing works in detail and also got information about their quality.