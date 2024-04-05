Hyderabad: Consulate of Iran observes Quds Day in solidarity with Palestine

Hyderabad: The Consulate of Iran in Hyderabad has issued a press release highlighting the significance of Quds Day, observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, to show solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for independence.

Quds Day, first observed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, serves as a platform for global protests and marches advocating an end to the Israeli occupation and the repatriation of refugees to their homeland.

The press release also highlighted the grave atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and other occupied territories during its 75-year occupation. These acts of aggression target civilians, journalists, aid workers, and civilian infrastructure. “The occupation regime’s enforcement of a complete blockade violates international law, humanitarian law, and human rights,” the press note said.

Disturbingly, over 32,000 civilians, predominantly women and children, have fallen victim to the occupying regime’s violence since October 7, 2023.

Furthermore, the Iranian diplomatic mission condemned recent incidents of aggression, such as the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria by Israeli forces, deemed a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Quds Day advocates for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and stands in solidarity with Palestinians, emphasising unity in opposition to violence.