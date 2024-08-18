Hyderabad: Consultancy in Madhapur booked for job fraud

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police have initiated legal action by registering a case against Friday Up Consultancy, based in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, following allegations of job fraud.

Reports indicate that the company collected Rs 1.5 lakh from approximately 600 individuals by promising them training and job placements.

However, after receiving the payments, the company’s staff reportedly severed all communication with the clients.

The consultancy is said to have additional branches in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, and the victims are now seeking refunds for the money they paid.