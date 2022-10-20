Hyderabad: Consumer court directs SLN Construction to pay Rs 25,000 to residents

Hyderabad: SLN Constructions in Kukatpally has been asked to pay Rs 25,000 to Mayuri Meadows Resident Owners Welfare Association, Miyapur, by The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for wrongdoings.

59 residents out of 66 filed a complaint that the company made several promises and then completely washed its hands off by not delivering on them. In fact, residents allege that SLN Construction gave a voucher in the name of RNS Construction with the suede name of Mayuri Meadows which had all the promised infrastructure.

However, the residents waited for a long time but there was no progress by SLN Construction. According to a resident, no there has been no supply of Manjeera water, a jogging track, a party hall, indoor games and gym.

The residents also alleged that the quality of work is deplorable. They lodged a complaint at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and ordered the reconstruction of the work, a payment of Rs Rs 25,000, and two months of the deadline to complete the whole work.