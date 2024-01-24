Hyderabad cop booked for harassing govt employee, demanding sexual favours

According to local reports, the accused SI had allegedly assaulted the government officer during the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.

Updated: 24th January 2024 2:19 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A police complaint was lodged on Tuesday, January 23, against a sub-inspector working at the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station for assaulting and stalking a woman government employee.

According to the complainant, the accused – subinspector Anil – had allegedly assaulted the government officer during the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections. He then started stalking and texting her regularly and ultimately demanding sexual favours.

Her husband, who belongs to the SC/ST community threatened the police officer to stay away from his wife but was met with threats.

A complaint was registered at the Subedari police station under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

