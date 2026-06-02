Hyderabad cop honoured with Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving eight lives

His courage and commitment also brought recognition to the Police Department.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 3:11 pm IST
Man pinning badge on police officer during a public event, with onlookers and officials present in the ba.
Hyderabad cop honoured with Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving eight lives

Hyderabad: Hyderabad policeman Shravan Kumar was awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak in recognition of his bravery and life-saving efforts during two major fire accidents in the city.

He displayed remarkable courage during fire emergencies at Panjagutta Circle on February 12, 2022, and Nagarjuna Circle on December 22, 2023. Despite the danger, he risked his own life to rescue eight people trapped in the fires.

In one of the rescue operations, Shravan Kumar saved a differently-abled young man who was trapped inside a burning building.

Subhan Bakery

His courage and commitment also brought recognition to the Police Department.

For his heroic service and contribution to society, Shravan Kumar received the Jeevan Raksha Padak from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day at Parade Grounds.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 3:11 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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