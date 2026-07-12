Hyderabad cop lets minor granddaughter drive, gets slammed

Hyderabad: A police officer faced the ire of the public after he was caught with his minor granddaughter who was behind the wheel in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 12, on the Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda main road, which falls under Cyberabad Traffic Police limits. The child was driving the car with her grandfather sitting in the passenger seat. The vehicle was moving very slowly, causing a traffic jam.

A motorist went to enquire, assuming it was a mechanical problem. He was shocked to see the child driving. When he questioned the man, the little girl replied, “My father is a Sub-Inspector (SI).”

By then, a few more had joined the motorist. Shocked and angry that a law enforcement officer allowed a minor child to drive, putting everyone’s life in danger, the public started questioning him.

Instead of apologising, the SI became defensive. “This is an auto gear car. The child might be behind the wheel, but I have full control,” he said.

A police officer faced the ire of the public after he was caught with his minor granddaughter who was behind the wheel in Hyderabad.



The incident occurred on Sunday on the Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda main road, which falls under Cyberabad Traffic Police limits. The child was driving… pic.twitter.com/BG3IzKaGzV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

This further fuelled the tension. “So what if the car is auto gear? Will you give it to little children? Do you have any brains? Are you aware of motor rules? Why can’t you drive in the adjacent ground? Is this road yours?” one person asks.

“Is this how you have ‘control’? One leg on the brake and one leg on the passenger seat? Is this how you drive?” asks another.

“Be responsible!”

The Narsingi Police Station, under whose jurisdiction it falls, said that they are yet to identify the officer.

The video drew sharp reactions from netizens, questioning if people in uniform are above the law. Here are some: