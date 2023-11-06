Hyderabad: Cop-turned-rowdy sheeter Zafar Pahelwan arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Monday took rowdy sheeter Hamza bin Omer, alias Zafar Pahelwan, into custody for his involvement in a case registered at Saifabad police station last month.

Two groups – one led by Zafer Pahelwan and another by Salem Pahelwan — attacked each other following some trouble during a wrestling tournament at LB Stadium last month.

Based on Salem’s complaint, police registered a case for causing grievous injuries and criminal intimidation under section 325, 324 506 of IPC against Zafar and others.

The Saifabad police with the assistance of commissioner’s task force team took Zafer pahelwan into custody when he had come to attend a funeral at Azampura. He was issued a notice under section 41A CrPC in connection with the case. The police also bound him over for good conduct and warned him against indulging in unlawful activities during the upcoming elections.

The history-sheet against Zafer Pahelwan at Rein Bazaar police station has cases since 1982. He earlier worked as a constable at CPL Amberpet before being removed from the service after he indulged in criminal activities.

Zafar Pahelwan was also corporator of the AIMIM, and continues to be associated with the party.