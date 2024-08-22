Hyderabad cops book Abu Faisal for hurting religious sentiments

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 22nd August 2024 9:17 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police booked a case against social media influencer ‘Abu Faisal’ for hurting the sentiments of a particular group through his videos.

A complaint was lodged at the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station by the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh. In a video, Abu Faisal condemned the anti-Islamic and blasphemous remarks made by a Hindu saint who had made some statements in a video.

A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh lodged a complaint with the police who booked a case against him.

The police are enquiring into the complaint.

