TGSRTC announces prices of Metro Green Deluxe bus pass

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Zone of TGSRTC announced the prices for the metro green deluxe monthly bus pass at Rs 1450. This pass allows travel not only on Metro Deluxe buses but also on metro express, e-metro express non-AC, and city ordinary buses within the city and suburban limits.

In addition to the metro deluxe pass, TGSRTC is offering several other pass options to cater to different needs.

The Pushpak AC general monthly bus pass at Rs 5000, the Green Metro Luxury AC monthly bus pass at Rs 1900, the metro express monthly bus pass at Rs 1300, and the city ordinary monthly bus pass at Rs 1150.

Pushpak AC monthly route passes are also available for airport employees, providing travel from Shamshabad, Aramghar, Gachibowli, Balapur X Roads, and LB Nagar to RGI Airport on Pushpak AC buses.

Monthly route passes for short distances up to 8 kilometres are also offered.

According to the TGSTRC press release, bus passes can be issued from 6:30 am to 8:15 pm daily, including Sundays and holidays, at all bus pass centres within the Greater Hyderabad zone.

Earlier, TGSRTC issued bus passes for the ‘green metro luxury electric AC’ buses for Rs 1,900 per month. While the price of passes for these buses is Rs 2,530, the corporation is giving a discount of Rs 630 to encourage the passengers to avail of the environment-friendly premium bus service.

The pass will be applicable for buses running in Secunderabad-Patancheru (219) and Bachupally-Waverock via JNTU (195) routes. Passengers can also use these bus passes to travel on the E-metro express and ordinary buses in the city’s suburban limits. These bus passes however cannot be used on Pushpak buses.