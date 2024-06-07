TGSRTC announces Rs-1,900 bus pass for Green metro luxury electric AC buses

Hyderabad: In a good news for passengers traveling in Greater Hyderabad zone, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is giving away bus pass for the ‘green metro luxury electric AC’ buses for Rs 1,900 per month. While the price of passes for these buses is Rs 2,530, the corporation is giving a discount of Rs 630 to encourage the passengers to avail the environment-friendly premium bus service.

The pass will be applicable for buses running in Secunderabad-Patancheru (219) and Bachupally-Waverock via JNTU (195) routes. Passengers can also use these passes to travel in E-Metro Express and City ordinary buses in city suburban limits. These bus passes can’t be used in Pushpak buses.

TGSRTC is providing these buses for passengers to experience clean, eco-friendly, safe, enjoyable and hassle-free journey at an affordable price. Those having Metro Express bus passes can travel in these buses with Rs 20 combination tickets. The passes for the green metro luxury AC buses can be bought from any of the bus pass issuing centers.