Hyderabad: Cops booking cases against owners of faulty number plates

Hyderabad: Motorists driving vehicles with faulty or no number plates need to be wary. The traffic police is lodging a complaint for cheating the government and the police department and seeing to it that criminal cases are booked at law and order police station against the violators.

In the past one week nine persons were booked by the Punjagutta law & order police for cheating the government by allegedly intentionally moving on vehicles that bear no registration number plate. The cases were booked on a complaint made by the traffic police officers of Punjagutta traffic police station.

In the latest on Tuesday the police registered cases against four persons who were found riding a vehicle that did not bear the registration number plate although the vehicles were purchased long ago by the owners.

“The riders were caught while moving without vehicle registration number plates with intention to cheat the government and escape traffic challans. The cases were booked under Section 420 of IPC,” said Punjagutta police in a press release.

The cases were booked against Mohammed Sohail of Begumpet, K Varunraj of Sanathnagar, Ushananda of KPHB and R Ramesh Babu of Ameerpet.

Three days ago cases were booked against five persons – Rohit Pranai of Patancheru Chitkul, Sheikh Khalil of Bachupally Sainagar, Qayyum Ahmed of Bandlaguda Jahangirabad, Sheikh Mohammed Zubair of Bandlaguda and Amir Khan of Rahmatnagar.

Joint Commissioner of Police, A V Ranganath, had warned the motorists against booking criminal cases for faulty registration number plates, no number plates or tampering with number plates by erasing a number or putting plaster or cloth to hide it. The police said criminals are moving with faulty number plates and it is leading to problems while investigating criminal offences.

The traffic police are conducting a special drive at traffic junctions and lodging complaints at the local law & order police station against the persons found violating the Sections of laws. The police are booking cases under sections of India Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.