Hyderabad: Cops bust gang transporting explosives to Warangal

Hyderabad: The Bhuvangiri police seized a huge amount of explosives being transported illegally from Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23. The consignment contained 6925 kgs of explosives.

Bhuvanagiri Zone DCP Rajesh Chandra told the media that Bayyapu Hanumanth Reddy of Hyderabad who runs Shree Sai Hanumanthu Enterprise was transporting explosives.

“Hanuman along with his driver Narsimhulu was transporting a large quantity of explosives in an explosive from Hyderabad towards Warangal while conducting vehicle checks at Gudur Toll Plaza in Bibinagar mandal they were caught,” DCP Rajesh Chandra said.

The DCP said that 6925 kg of explosives were seized from the accused, along with the driver of the explosive vehicle, Narsimhu, the accused Devender Reddy, Dattu Rao and Lingala Parushuramulu were arrested, and Bayyapu Hanumanthu Reddy was absconding.

DCP revealed that cases have been registered against the accused and sent to remand. The DCP said that the entrepreneurs in Nalgonda and Jangaon districts are related to the transportation of illegal explosives, and special police teams are conducting intensive checks.