Hyderabad: Cops bust interstate drug racket, seize 200kgs ganja

Hyderabad: An interstate drug racket was busted and three were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer House police at Attapur while transporting 200 kgs of ganja.

Two drug transporters, natives of East Godavari district and a drug peddler from Ranga Reddy district were arrested for transporting ganja worth Rs 60 lakhs from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad destined for Osmanabad, Maharashtra.

Driver C Srinivas Rao and cleaner Sathi Babu were approached by Pandu and Nagesh, natives of Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, to transport ganja in their vehicle and make Rs 1,20,000 per trip.

Srinivas allegedly made modifications to his vehicle to store the drug and aid in escaping any untoward incidents.

Srinivas and Sathi Babu were to transport 200 kgs of ganja from Rajahmundry and deliver it to drug peddlers Mohd Habeeb and Parvez here said the police.

Three mobile phones and the vehicle were also seized.