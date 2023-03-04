Hyderabad police busts inter-state drug racket; seizes 10 grams of Heroin

The police conducted a raid and arrested the three under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Heroin (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Meerpet police on Saturday busted an inter-state drug racket and apprehended three accused drug peddlers and seized 10 grams of heroin.

According to the police, Paduparthi Siddharth, 24, a resident of Nizamabad was addicted to ganja and drugs. He worked odd jobs after the completion of his graduation and to make easy money he started buying and selling the psychotropic substance, heroin.

Siddharth allegedly bought the drugs from his source at a cheap rate and sold them to his customer for Rs 8,000 to Rs10,000 per gram.

Vanyala Nikhil Varma and Velugula Ashwanth, close friends of Siddharth, were also drug addicts. On Friday evening, they met him at Manda Mallamma X Roads and collected two sachets of heroin, the police said.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the three under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They also seized three phones along with 10 grams of heroin from them.

