Hyderabad: Mangalhat rowdy sheeter arrested with 2kgs of Ganja

Hyderabad: Man Mohan Singh, 43, a resident of Mangalhat, was arrested by Mangalhat police, red-handed with the possession of 2 Kgs of Ganja.

According to the police, the accused, who is identified as a notorious rowdy sheeter and drug abuser, procured the Ganja from the Suryapet agency area. He was arrested by the police while he was waiting on the Balram Gully road to sell Ganja.

The Mangalhat police booked a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

The police issue a note to the public that many new offenders are engaging in ganja peddling to make easy money, without the knowledge of consequences of being involved in Ganja cases.

The minimum punishment for getting involved in Ganja cases is 1 year of rigorous punishment with a fine of Rs 10,000 and the maximum of 20 years of rigorous punishment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Being involved in a commercial quantity of Ganja or being booked for two cases under NDPS Act may lead to detention under PD Act, a press note from the police said.

According to the police press release, in 2023, so far six were detained under PD Act.