Hyderabad: Cops check OYO rooms and lodges, 2 booked

Hyderabad: Police conducted a checking of 39 lodges and OYO rooms along with nine farmhouses in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits on Saturday.

Two lodges were found in violation of the rules and two persons were arrested.

Fab lodge in the limits of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station was violating the rules by allowing the consumption of liquor by customers in the rooms.

The manager of the Fab lodge, Shekhar, a resident of Thondupally village was arrested and the owner of the lodge, Arogya Reddy, is absconding.

Police booked the Meridian hotel manager, Mohd Abdul Khadar, under the RGIA police limits, as proper documents were not being maintained.