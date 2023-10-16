Hyderabad: Cops foil anti-Israel flash protest at Shahalibanda

Eight youngsters taken into custody after they refused to call off the protest following a police warning

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 16th October 2023 9:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a swift action, the South Zone police apprehended at least eight individuals who had assembled for a flash demonstration at Shahalibanda to condemn the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza.

A small group of youngsters gathered at Shahalibanda junction, near Allah Masjid, holding placards to voice their opposition to the airstrikes on Gaza. “It’s a silent protest, our way of expressing support for the people of Palestine and condemning the relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza,” one of the protestors explained.

Initially, the police asked the demonstrators to disperse, pointing out the necessity of prior permission for organised demonstrations. When the gathering persisted, law enforcement took them into custody, and shifted them to the local police station in police vans.

The announcement of this flash protest had rapidly spread across social media channels around 6 pm, attracting those passionate about advocating for Palestinian rights.

